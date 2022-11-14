JUST IN: Manchester United respond to Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have responded to remarks made by Cristiano Ronaldo, accusing the club of betrayal.
The Portuguese superstar is trending on social media after he lambasted United in an explosive interview with celebrated TV personality Piers Morgan.
“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” reads a statement on the club’s website.
“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.
“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”