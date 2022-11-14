Ronaldo feels ‘betrayed’ by Man United, says club has not progressed since Ferguson left

Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes the club has not progressed since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

The Portuguese superstar was signed by Ferguson from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and won every title on offer under the legendary Scottish manager before moving to Real Madrid for a then world record feee in 2009.

Ferguson then retired in 2013 before Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford in 2021.

The five-time World Player of the Year however believes the Red Devils have not made any progress since Ferguson left.

“I don’t know what’s going on but since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero,” Ronaldo told celebrated TV personality Piers Morgan on Talk TV yesterday.

Ronaldo criticised the club’s decision to replace former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær with Ralf Rangnick.

“I don’t understand how a club like Manchester United, after sacking Ole (Solskjær), they brought a sporting director, Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands,” said Ronaldo.

“This guy is not even a coach. A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me but the entire world,” he added.

The former Real Madrid star reckons even the infrastructure at United has not developed since Ferguson left.

“Nothing changed. Surprisingly, not only the pool and the jacuzzi, the gym.

“It surprised me a lot (when I came back), to see some things I used to see when I was 21 years old,” Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo also believes he is being “betrayed” by United, claiming that he is being “forced out” of the club buy not only Erik ten Hag, but also some members of the executive.

“Not only the coach (ten Hag) but there are also two or three guys around the club that I felt betrayed me. I feel betrayed and also feel that some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year as well,” he said.