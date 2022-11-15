Breaking: Dynamos seal Ndiraya’s fate

Harare giants Dynamos have revealed that they will not renew head coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s contract when it expires next month.

The youthful coach replaced Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigove in 2019 and his contract expires on December 31.

There was a lot of speculation on his future after DeMbare ended the season without silverware despite giant oil company Sakunda Holdings bankrolling the Harare giants.

The club announced today that Stanza, as Ndiraya is reffered to in the blue half of the capital, will not be the coach next season.

“Dynamos Football Club announces that head coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s contract with the club will not be renewed after its expiry on the 31st of December 2022,” reads a statement by Dynamos.

“It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision but Ndiraya will always be remembered for his contribution to Dynamos both as a player and a coach.

“However, this development does not dwarf the work Ndiraya has done in the last few years to rebuild Dynamos and position it for long term success.

“Ndiraya remains a Dynamos son whose loyalty to the club has never been doubted. We wish Ndiraya all the best in his future endeavours.”