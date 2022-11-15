Spain defender Sergio Ramos reacts to World Cup snub

Sergio Ramos has released a statement on his social media after failing to make the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The PSG defender was not included in Luis Enrique’s final selection despite returning to full fitness following a calf injury.

The coach also left out other experienced players such as midfielder Thiago Alcantara, defender Marcos Alonso and goalkeeper David de Gea.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram account, Ramos, 36, said he was disappointed to be excluded from the Spain World Cup squad.

“I devoted myself, body and soul, to recovering and getting back to feeling the way I always have… Fortunately, I can say that this season I feel like myself again and am back enjoying football,” Ramos wrote on Instagram.

“The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams I wanted to realise. It would have been my fifth but unfortunately I’ll have to watch it at home,” Ramos said.

“It’s hard, but every day the sun comes out again. Absolutely nothing will change in me. Neither my mentality, nor my passion, nor my perseverance, nor the effort and dedication of 24 hours thinking about football.

“This is my feeling and I wanted to share it with you. Thank you all for the love, there are many challenges and goals to achieve. See you soon. I wish you all the best. Come on, Spain! SR4.”

Spain will open their campaign against Costa Rica before facing Germany and Japan in Group E.