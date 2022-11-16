France lose another player due to injury, days before 2022 World Cup starts

France forward Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday, the French federation (FFF) said.

The 25-year-old RB Leipzig forward, who is the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games, sustained a leg injury after a challenge from Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in training on Tuesday.

“The X-ray examinations carried out in the evening unfortunately revealed that it was a sprain,” the FFF said in a statement.

The football federation added that the player’s replacement in the Les Bleus squad would be announced once the medical file sent to FIFA has been validated.

Nkunku is the latest on a list of high-profile absentees for the defending champions, which includes midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and defender Prisnel Kimpembe.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is also still recovering from an injury.