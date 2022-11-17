Kadewere scores first hat-trick for Real Mallorca

Tinotenda Kadewere scored his first hat-trick for Real Mallorca in a friendly match on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean striker started in the 4-1 win over fifth tier club, UD Poblense to mark his first starting appearance since arriving at the club this season.

He netted his first goal in the 24th minute to open the scoring in the game.

Kadewere got his second goal in the second half to make it 3-1 before sealing the victory with his third strike.

The second half goals were seperate by two minutes, hitting the back of the net in the 79th and 81st minute.

The hat-trick comes less than a week after the Warriors international opened his scoring account at Mallorca.

He netted his first goal for the team in Saturday’s 6-1 Copa Del Rey win over CD Autol, sealing the victory which sent them into the second round of the knockout tournament.

The game marked hist first appearance for the club, almost three months after making the switch to the Spanish top flight side from French club Lyon on a season-long loan deal.

Kadewere was supposed to make his debut in early September but a muscle injury kept him out for several weeks.

He returned to action earlier in the month but was an unused substitute in Mallorca’s two previous games in La Liga.