Nakamba’s Villa exit looming: Star reportedly set to leave in January

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will reportedly be shown the exit door by Aston Villa during the January transfer window.

The 28-year old former Club Brugge man has not featured for the Claret and Blue this campaign, having fallen down the pecking order under sacked manager Steven Gerrard.

The arrival of freshly-recruited Spaniard Unai Emery has not resulted in any change of fortunes for the Hwange-bred midfield enforcer, who, according to reports, is one of the eight players expected to leave the club next January.

“Unai Emery has already confirmed that there’s business to be done in the January transfer window which will open in a little over six weeks. The head coach has spoken to Nassef Sawiris, Wes Edens, Christian Purslow and Johan Lange about adding one or two to his squad ahead of the five-month, end-of-season run-in,” wrote club correspondent Ashley Preece for The Birmingham Mail.

“Again, like Sanson, Nakamba’s found himself knocked down Villa’s midfield pecking order. The Zimbabwean, named Villa’s player of the month this time last year, is yet to feature this season. Nakamba, you feel, needs a new challenge.”

Nakamba joined Aston Villa from Club Brugge in 2019 and signed a 5-year contact which expires in June 2024.