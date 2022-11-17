Ndiraya breaks silence on Dynamos exit, blames suspension for failure to win league title

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has broken silence on the decision taken by the club to not renew his contract when it expires next month.

The Harare giants revealed this week that they will not be exending the youthful coach’s stay when his contract expires on December 31.

Under Ndiraya, the Glamour Boys finished third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League —17 points behind champions FC Platinum, having led the 34-game marathon in its early stages.

Some critics blame the former Warriors assistant coach for DeMbare failing to end their eight-year wait for the league title, considering the ‘kiss of life’ the team’s campaign got from oil company Sakunda Holdings.

Ndiraya, speaking through his manager Gerald Maguranyanga, blamed the suspension imposed on him by the Dynamos executive in May, for the trophyless season endured in the blue half of the capital.

“For the record: Mr. Ndiraya officially assumed his football leadership role at the club in 2019 May. Due to Covid19, the PSL League for 2020 was cancelled. Only the Chibuku Super Cup was competed for in 2021. 2022 was Mr. Ndiraya’s supposed full season in charge,” Maguranyanga said in a statement.

“Sadly, the same 2022 season was hampered by an untimely mid-season suspension; which ill-timed suspension created intolerable anxiety amongst the players and the coaching staff at the club.

“Mr. Ndiraya endured the unfortunate suspension when the club was sitting pretty on top of the PSL Log. Naturally, such unsettling action affected the team’s subsequent performances.

“Whilst the final Position 3 of 18 achieved by Dynamos FC on the PSL log was not glorious, it

is also not abject failure considering the prevailing difficult conditions of service at Dynamos FC,” added Maguranyanga.