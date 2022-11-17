ZIFA congratulates PSL new boys GreenFuel, Simba Bhora

Acting Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Gift Banda has congratulated GreenFuel and Simba Bhora for their promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

GreenFuel won the Eastern Region Division One while Simba Bhora were the Ruyamuro Northern Region Soccer League champions and Banda saluted the two sides, who are from Chisumbanje and Shamva respectively, for their promotion to the country’s top-flight.

In a statement, Banda said: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) conveys its hearty congratulations to Simba Bhora FC and GreenFuel managements, staff, and players for winning the Northern Region and Eastern Region Division One League titles respectively and earning promotion to the Premier Soccer League for the

2023 season.”

“We are confident that your teams will add more value to the league and Zimbabwean football in general.

“We wish you all the best in the elite league, knowing that you are a hardworking and committed team that prides themselves in competing fairly at all times. ZIFA acknowledges and appreciates the immense work that you are doing to uplift your communities through football.”