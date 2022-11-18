2022 FIFA World Cup: Injuries plague Argentina squad, two replacements called in

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made two changes to his 2022 FIFA World Cup squad after Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa were ruled out of the tournament through injuries.

González sustained a left femoral biceps muscle injury, while Correa tore his achilles tendonitis in the left leg.

The players have been replaced by Atletico Madrid’s Ángel Correa and Atlanta United winger Thiago Almada.

A statement by Argentina FA (AFA) released on Thursday night read: “Ángel Correa and Thiago Almada will join the Argentine delegation after confirming the injuries to Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa, respectively, which will leave them out of the World Cup competition.

“The players will arrive in Qatar in the next few hours to join the squad.”

Argentina’s World Cup campaign will begin on 22 November against Saudi Arabia before facing Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Updated Argentina Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).