EPL honours Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura

English Premier League has honoured Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura following his top-flight debut in August.

The Zimbabwean played his first-ever EPL game on matchday 1 in August against Aston Villa.

The young fullback joined Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, ex-Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu (Birmingham City) and Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool) as the only fully-capped Warriors internationals to play in the EPL.

However, Zemura receives a special memento from the league because he started his career in England.

He gets the honour along with five other homegrown Bournemouth players who made their league debuts this season.

Introduced in 2015/16, any homegrown player who makes their first appearance in the Premier League is presented with a personalised, engraved case containing the season’s match ball.