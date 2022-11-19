2022 World Cup: FIFA boss Infantino accuses ‘hypocritical’ European countries of having double standards

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has launched a tirade on the European countries who are criticising 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar.

In an hour-long address to hundreds of journalists in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Infantino accused the West of double standards.

The Swiss football boss claimed European critics are deliberately misrepresenting the host nation.

“This criticism is profoundly unjust,” he said.

“You don’t start accusing, fighting, insulting. You start engaging.

“We have heard many moral lessons from Europe and the western world.

“What we Europeans have been doing for the last 3000 years, we should be apologizing for the next 3000 years before starting to give moral lessons.

“Reform and change takes time. It took hundred of years in Europe.

“The only way to compare results is by engaging and dialogue, not by hammering and insults.”

The tournament, which starts in Qatar on Sunday, has been condemned by several European countries.

The criticism has been cited as a political agenda against the Qatari government’s stance on same-sex relationships.

And protests are being planned by teams during the tournament with England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Netherlands already confirming their intentions by wearing one love armbands.

Denmark announced that they will wear “toned-down” shirts in protest against the reported human rights violations in the Middle Eastern country.

France will also not screen the World Cup matches in public areas in all cities, despite Les Bleus being the defending champions.