Out-of-favour Pirates striker Dzvukamanja attracts interest from SA top-flight club

Out-of-favour Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja has attracted interest from South African top-flight side SuperSport United.

According to Soccer Laduma, United coach Gavin Hunt is looking at bolstering his squad this January transfer window and has identified Dzvukamanja as a potential target.

The Zimbabwean striker is yet to reach the top mark since arriving at the club in 2020.

He has featured once this term and was kept on the sidelines in the initial stages of the season due to an injury.

The arrival of new coach Jose Riveiro hasn’t helped and earlier and report suggested that Pirates are ready to release him.

The report also claimed that Dzvukamanja has even realised that his time with the club is over and he is ready to make a move.

Hunt has also expressed interest in Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom.

The next transfer window in the DStv Premiership will open in January.