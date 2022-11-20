Official: France striker Benzema out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France striker Karim Benzema has pulled out of 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a thigh injury on the eve of the tournament.

Benzema, who had just recovered from a the injury, withdrew from his first full training session with Les Bleus on Saturday night after aggravating it.

In a statement posted on social media, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner confirmed he will not play for France during the World Cup.

“In my life I have never given up but tonight I have to think about the team as I have always done, so this reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group make a good World Cup.

“Thank you for all your messages of support.”

Coach Didier Deschamps has until the end of today to name a replacement for the striker.

This would be his second change in the last three days after Christopher Nkunku picked an injury that ended his World Cup campaign.

Other high-profile absentees for the defending champions include midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and defender Prisnel Kimpembe.

France will begin their campaign on November 22 against Australia. They will face Denmark and African representatives Tunisia in other Group D matches.