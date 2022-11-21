Gallery: Warriors start Marshall Munetsi’s weds his sweetheart

France-based Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi wedded his sweetheart Anotida Makove at Umwinzii Gardens in Harare on Sunday.

The Stade de Reims man took advantage of the current international window to return to the country and tie the knot.

The 26-year old paid lobola in September this year.

Among those who attended was his agent Fredd Ryssen and Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare.

Munetsi is expected to return to France in the coming week and link up with the team preparing for the return of the domestic campaign after FIFA World Cup induced break.

The Warriors international got into the break on high after netting from the bench in Reims’ 1-1 against Montpelier.

This was his second goal of the season after scoring in late August.