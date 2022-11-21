Simba Bhora step-up pursuit of Ndiraya

Ambitious Premier Soccer League (PSL) newboys Simba Bhora have stepped up their pursuit of Tonderai Ndiraya, with the hope of convincing him to be their head coach.

The youthful coach’s contact with Dynamos expires on December 31 2022 and the Harare giants have already announced that they will not be renewing it.

Simba Bhora on the other hand, were led to the country’s top-flight by Authur Tutani, but the veteran tactician is not a holder of the the CAF A licence, which is the required qualification in the PSL.

Soccer24 has it on good authority that the Simba Bhora leadership applied for a waiver for Tutani but it was turned down by ZIFA, a development which has fuelled their pursuit of Ndiraya.

“Yes we are still negotiating with him (Ndiraya),” said Simba Bhora ownwer and mining mogul Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro.

Ndoro also confirmed Tutani will remain part of the Simba Bhora technical team, probably as Technical Director, as the Shamva-based outfit seeks to make a mark in its maiden campaign in the country’s top-flight.

Simba Bhora are also reportedly chasing after the signature of Dynamos defender Frank Makarati.

Makarati’s contract at Dynamos ends on December 31 2022, and the former Ngezi Platinum defender, who was voted among the best players in the PSL for the just-ended season, is still weighing his options.