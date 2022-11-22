Dynamos in talks with English-Brown

Dynamos are “close” to signing Whawha midfielder Calum English-Brown, it has emerged.

The 21-year old was one of the standout players at WhaWha in the just-ended season, which saw the Midlands side being relegated from the Premier Soccer League.

The White Lion, as English-Brown is affectionately-known in the local football circles, was showered with praise by DeMbare fans in the Chibuku Super Cup at the National Sports Stadium back in August —a development which fuelled speculation that the Legends Academy product would eventually head to the blue half of the capital.

A well-placed source at Dynamos confirmed that negotiations between the club and English-Brown are at an advanced stage.

“The (recently-recruited) chairman (Moses Maunganidze) is already down to business in trying to lure certain players to the club,” the source told Soccer24.

“Talks are underway to sign Calum English-Brown and a deal is very close,” he added.