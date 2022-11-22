JUST IN: Ronaldo to leave Manchester United

Manchester United have announced that want-away star forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club by mutual consent with immediate effect.

The Portuguese superstar has been trending on social media since he accused the club of betrayal during an explosive interview with celebrated TV personality Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo reiterated two days ago during a press conference at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, that he is not apologetic of the remarks he made about United, claiming that the timing was right for everything to be said.

United have made their decision and announced that the 5-time World Player of the Year will leaving.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” reads a statement by the club.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”