Mushekwi continues scoring streak in China

Nyasha Mushekwi continued his scoring streak in the Chinese Super League after scoring his forteenth goal for Zhejiang.

The striker was on target in 2-1 victory over Shanghai Port on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean netted the opener in the 46th minute before Shanghai equalised ten minutes later.

The hosts grabbed the winner on the hour, but the Mushekwi was subbed off a few moments later.

The latest strike puts Mushekwi on five goals in the last five matches.

His season tally includes the campaign’s fastest goal that was scored in August, and a brace in the previous round.

He is now six goals behind the leading goal-scorer Marcão of Wuhan Three Towns.