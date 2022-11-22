SA coach believes Khama Billiat cheated his age

South African coach Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane has suggested Khama Billiat could have lied about his age, and it’s now affecting his performance on the field.

The 32-year-old Billiat hasn’t reached top form since joining Amakhosi in July 2018.

The 2016 PSL Player of the Year is yet to find the back of the net this term, having played in eight games.

He endured his worst campaign in South Africa during the 2020/21 season after scoring just two goals across all competitions.

Speaking on Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide show, as cited by the Citizen, Ngubane said he suspected off-the-field issues were responsible for Billiat’s form loss.

“He cannot be earning so much (money) but not performing on the field,” said the former Black Leopards coach.

“There is definitely something wrong. It is either he is really unhappy, he doesn’t sleep enough and he parties all night, or he cheated (his) age.”

Billiat’s current deal at Chiefs ends in June next year with an option to extend for a further year.