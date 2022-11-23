Total goals scored
Blessing Moyo to leave FC Platinum


by Lawrence Mangenje

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum will not be renewing utility player Blessing Moyo’s contract when it expires next month, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

Moyo was one of the standout players for the platinum miners in a campaign they won a record-equalling fourth league title on the bounce.

The former Maritzburg United star featured in 22 matches for the Norman Mapeza-coached side —16 starts, six substitute appearances and scored one goal.

Platinum won 13 of the matches the 27-year old featured in.

Moyo’s contract expires on December 31 and a well-placed source at FC Platinum revealed that the club will not extend his stay.

The decision made by the Zvishavane-based side comes as a surprise considering the brilliat season the former Dynamos star had in Mapeza’s engine room.

Moyo joined FC Platinum from South African second tier side Real Kings in January 2021.

 

