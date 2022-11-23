Dynamos make another Executive board appointment

Dynamos have appointed Musa Gwasira as the club’s executive vice chairman.

Gwasira replaced Moses Shumba, who served in that capacity since 2019 after the departure of Esther Mawere.

The former official at now-defunct PSL club, Lengthens, will deputise Moses Maunganidze, also a new appointment in the executive.

A statement by the Harare giants reads: “Dynamos Football Club wishes to advise its stakeholders that it has appointed Mr Musa Gwasira as the club vice-chairman. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

The appointment comes a week after the Glamour Boys parted ways with their chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

The Harare banker was said to have been opposing the firing of coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

And with coach’s departure, Mupfurutsa was seemingly forced to tender his resignation.