England fans face stadium ban at Qatar World Cup

England supporters will get a stadium ban at the on-going 2022 World Cup in Qatar if they wear crusader replica costumes which are prohibited in the host nation.

The costumes are considered culturally insensitive in Muslim countries due to the painful history of violent invasion by Christians seeking to capture Jerusalem and nearby areas under Islamic rule in the 11th to 13th centuries.

And FIFA has warned against wearing such dressing during the World Cup.

According to Reuters, any fan wearing the costumes will be banned from the stadium.

“These costumes in an Arab or Middle Eastern context can be perceived as being offensive so that’s the reason for them not being permitted in stadiums,” a Fifa spokesperson said.

The warning comes after some England fans were spotted dressed as crusaders at Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran in the Qatari capital Doha.