Mahachi finally learns his fate as judgement on attempted murder charges is delivered

Kudakwashe Mahachi has been acquitted of two attempted murder charges.

The 29-year-old footballer was facing two counts of attempting to kill his son.

The former SuperSport United player was accused of scalding his four-year-old child, Diego, with hot water, causing third degree burns.

Mahachi was also accused of assaulting the boy with an iron bar on the head and mouth.

Two attempted murder cases were opened with the police in laye May, resulting in Mahachi getting suspended by his club.

After six months of trial, Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira has dismissed the case, ruling that the State has failed to prove the essential elements, while the evidence given by the witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.

The magistrate further said the medical experts could not figure out the cause of the injuries hence the dismissal of the case.

Mahachi is now expected to find a new club and return to action as soon as possible after missing the first three months of the season.

The player was recently quoted as saying in the media: “I have been on the sidelines but I still believe my legs can still carry me.

“I’m not hanging up my boots soon. It takes courage but I admit things have never been the same for me.”