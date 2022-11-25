Neymar setback for Brazil

Brazil skipper Neymar is set to miss the remaining Group games of the World Cup through injury.

Neymar limped off Brazil’s 2-0 opener against Serbia on Thursday. Medical check ups after the game have reportedly revealed ligament danger

Neymar has been ruled out the next two World Cup games with ligament damage, Brazil’s team doctor confirms 😬 pic.twitter.com/uBLZeNhiXP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 25, 2022

Brazil are set to play Switzerland on Monday before rounding up their Group G campaign against Cameroon on Thursday.