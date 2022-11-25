Total goals scored
Neymar setback for Brazil


Brazil skipper Neymar is set to miss the remaining Group games of the World Cup through injury.

Neymar limped off Brazil’s 2-0 opener against Serbia on Thursday. Medical check ups after the game have reportedly revealed ligament danger

Brazil are set to play Switzerland on Monday before rounding up their Group G campaign against Cameroon on Thursday.

