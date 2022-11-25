Zim youngster in talks for professional contract with Sheffield Wednesday

Zimbabwean youngster Sean Fusire is in talks with Sheffield Wednesday for his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old is currently attached to the team’s U18 squad and has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of seasons, rising through the ranks.

The talented teen has been with Wednesday since the young age of nine.

Fusire, who is of Zimbabwean descent, has begun talks with the English League One side over his first pro deal, having caught the eye of coach Darren Moore and his technical team.

“It’s a nice feeling,” he told The Star. “For me and my family, it’s a massive thing, it’s been a difficult year, so it’s meant a lot to us. And for me personally, it’s something that I’ve been working for my whole life – at a club that I love and have been at for a long time. It’s a surreal feeling.”

As part of his development, Fusire has been invited to the first team to work with the senior players.

And there are hopes that a contract could be wrapped up soon.