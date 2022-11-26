Government sets aside funds for National Sports Stadium renovations

The Government has set aside funds for the renovation of sporting facilities, including the National Sports Stadium.

The Harare venue, which is primarily used for football, is banned from hosting international matches by CAF due to its sub standards.

The stadium will get a share from the ZW$1,2 billion set aside for refurbishment national sports facilities following the presentation of the 2023 National Budget.

“With regards to sport and recreation, ZW$1,2 billion has been set aside for the rehabilitation and upgrading of sports facilities and recreational centres, with the aim of modernisation to conform to international standards.

“Some of the priorities include the National Sports Stadium, Khumalo and Magamba Hockey Stadiums and refurbishment of Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex swimming pools and general purpose halls,” said Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube.

According to CAF, the stadium needs urgent attention on several areas to meet required standards.

Some areas include installation of bucket seats and electronic turnstiles, setting up a functional Venue Operations Centre (VOC) and renovation of B – Arena.