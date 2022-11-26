ZIFA members revolt against executive board

The new ZIFA board, led by interim president Gift Band, is reportedly facing rebellion from some of the association’s members.

According to NewsDay, the association’s Central and Southern regions as well as the Mashonaland Central province are refusing to recognise the executive board.

The rebels have also shunned ZIFA meetings including last month’s extraordinary general meeting.

The publication further claims other provinces and some Premier Soccer League clubs, who constitute the majority of the ZIFA membership are also contemplating to follow suit in a bid to force the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to reinstate former president Felton Kamambo back to the board.

Kamambo’s suspension attracted FIFA sanctions that include an international ban on the country.

The world football body regarded this as government interference since the SRC is an organisation under the Ministry of Sport.

The sanctions will only be lifted if the former boss is reinstated.

But the SRC recently said getting the suspension lifted was not one of its priorities.

The commission also claimed that will only engage FIFA at the right time.