Messi on verge of agreeing to join new club as PSG deal is set to expire

American top-flight club Inter Miami is reportedly on the verge of signing Lionel Messi in a deal that would make the 35-year-old the highest-paid player in the history of Major League Soccer.

According to The Times, Miami, whose owner is England legend David Beckham, is in advance talks to sign the Argentine superstar at the end of the season when his contract with the French Ligue 1 side expires.

The forward, who is currently with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, joined PSG on a two-year contract a year ago from Barcelona as a free agent. He currently earns around $40m per season at the French giants.

The publication further claims that the American club also eager to lure Messi’s former team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez next summer.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also suggested that PSG will continue contract talks with Messi when he returns from the World Cup in a bid to avoid his exit.