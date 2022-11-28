Cameroon coach Rigobert Song opens up on Andre Onana dismal from World Cup squad

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has explained why first choice goalkeeper Andre Onana was missing from the matchday squad that played a 3-3 draw against Serbia in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

Onana was removed from the selection due to disciplinary reasons after he had fallen out with the coach.

The Inter Milan shot-stopper, who started in the first match against Switzerland, was replaced in goals by Saudi Arabia based keeper Devis Epassy.

Speaking to the media after Monday’s game, Song confirmed Onana’s dismissal, suggesting the keeper had become a nuisance in the squad.

“Andre has now been left out for disciplinary reasons,” the coach said. “I think we needed to make that decision. It was something that had to happen and maybe it was the trigger we needed for this performance.

“In a squad you need to see discipline and if you can’t fit in with that discipline, with what’s required to be part of a squad, then you need to accept responsibility for that. We don’t question his ability – he plays for one of the top teams in Europe – but you need to ensure the team takes precedence over the individual.”

The gaffer added that Onana is still with the rest of the squad in Qatar.

“At the moment I’ve asked him to wait and we will see if he is going to stay with us. It’s up to him,” Song continued. “The squad is more important than the interests of the individual.”