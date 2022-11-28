Cameroon first choice goalkeeper Andre Onana removed from World Cup squad

Cameroon first choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been removed from the World Cup squad.

The exact cause of Onana’s dismissal is not known, but reports have suggested that he has been removed from the selection due to disciplinary reasons.

It is believed the Inter Milan shot-stopper has had a fall out with team and attempts from Cameroon Football Federation president, and legendary striker, Samuel Eto’o to mediate peace talks have failed.

The goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes for his country as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Switzerland on matchday one.

Cameroon faces Serbia in their second match at the Qatar tournament this afternoon at 12 noon.

Onana will not be available for that game and will be replaced by Devis Epassy in goal, who plays his club football for Abha in Saudi Arabia and has made just five international appearances.