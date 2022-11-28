Khama Billiat reveals main reason behind his stay at Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat has insisted that his eagerness to win trophies is the main reason that’s is keeping him at Kaizer Chiefs.

Billiat joined Chiefs in 2018 as a free agent after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expired.

But since his arrival, the player hasn’t enjoyed any silverware success.

He came close to clinching his first honour at the Soweto Giants last year but the team lost 3-0 to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final.

Chiefs also missed the Premier Soccer League title in 2020 after finishing as runners-up.

Speaking on Amakhosi’s latest episode of

Vodacom Ringa Nathi show, the former Warriors international said: “When you join the team, you want to contribute positively and win as many games as you can as well,

“Of course, that also leads to winning as many trophies as we can, and that’s the only reason I am here. We still believe that we can win many trophies together as a team.”

Billiat’s current contract with Chiefs will expire in June next year but the club has option to extend by another season.