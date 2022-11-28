Ngezi Platinum Stars appoint new substantive coach

Ngezi Platinum Stars have appointed Takesure Chiragwi as the substantive head coach of the Mhondoro-based side.

Chiragwi had worked on an interim basis until the end of the season following the sacking of former Warriors striker Benjani Mwaruwari in July.

The former Shabani Mine gaffer, who also worked under Benjani as an assistant, took over the reins and turned around the Madamburo’s waning fortunes. He guided the team to the fourth position at the end of the campaign.

Announcing the appointment, Ngezi said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Takesure Chiragwi as Ngezi Platinum Stars substantive Head Coach.

“Chiragwi has been appointed following his excellent performance after being appointed interim coach wherein the team finished 4th in the 2021/2022 season.”