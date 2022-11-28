Zemura reacts to Bournemouth appointing new permanent coach

Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura has reacted to the appointment of Gary O’Neil as the new permanent coach for the Cherries.

O’Neil had served on an interim basis for over two months following the sacking of. Scott Parker. He took charge of 12 games during the period, winning four and drawing four.

He then got an 18-month substantive deal with an option of a further 12 months depending on results.

Speaking about the appointment, Zemura labelled the man-management of the gaffer as one of his biggest strengths.

The Warriors international told the club’s website: “Gary’s doing a fantastic job.

“He’s been here for two seasons now and he’s a great person, great manager and great guy.

“He just gives us the freedom to embrace ourselves on the pitch, just gives us opportunities to play freely and just reminds us about the quality we have in the room.”

Under O’Neil, Zemura has made five starts and three more appearances as a substitute.