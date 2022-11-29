Karim Benzema could still play for France at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Karim Benzema could still feature for France at the World Cup after a rapid injury recovery.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner was removed from Les Bleus World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament after aggravating a thigh injury.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the striker could return to Qatar and has already had communication with coach Didier Deschamps.

Benzema returned to full-time training this week at Real Madrid – and is upping his rehabilitation to pick enough fitness and participate for his nation in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

FIFA rules will allow the Madrid captain to return to the France squad because he had initially been named in the tournament squad before being ruled out.

Meanwhile, France have already sealed their place in the Round of 16 after beating Australia and Denmark, while they still have a final group game to play against Tunisia.