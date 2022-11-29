We won’t seek revenge against Uruguay: Ghana coach

Ghana coach Otto Addo says he will not be thinking about revenge when his side play Uruguay in the final Group H clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The two teams met in the quarterfinals of the 2010 edition when the Black Stars were denied a semifinal berth after Luis Suarez’s handball incident.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevented a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time.

The West Africans were awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from spot hit the crossbar.

Ghana eventually lost the game through a penalty shootout and bowed out of the tournament.

But Addo believes the incident happened a long time ago, and it will be pointless to seek revenge in their next meeting.

“It will be very difficult but I am confident to know that we can win this game,” said the gaffer. “I’m not a guy that thinks much of revenge.

“It was really, really long time ago that this incident happened and I am a strong believer if you don’t seek too much revenge on these kind of things sometimes you get the blessings.”

The Black Stars, who are second in Group H with three points, need nothing less of a win from the match.

The gaffer added: “It is a different approach, a different team.

“They have very good strikers, lots of experience and they are a very compact, very good team.

“It will be very difficult just like every match.

“We said before the tournament started every game will be on edge, and we have to be at our best to beat them.”