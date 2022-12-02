The 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 is scheduled to start on 3 December after the conclusion of the group stage.
Ten teams have so far qualified for the round with four fixtures already confirmed.
Senegal became the first African side at the tournament to reach the Last 16 stage after beating Ecuador on Tuesday.
The result saw the Teranga Lions finishing second in Group A behind Netherlands.
In Group B, England and USA took first and second position, respectively to qualify for the next stage.
Argentina and Poland progressed from Group C, while in Group D, France and Australia qualified for the round.
Spain and Japan booked their places from Group E, while Morocco became the second African country to reach the R16 as Group F winners.
Brazil (Grp G) and Portugal (Grp H) booked their places on Matchday 2 after picking up six points.
Teams that have qualified for the Round of 16:
⦿ Group A: Netherlands, Senegal.
⦿ Group B: England, USA.
⦿ Group C: Argentina, Poland.
⦿ Group D: France, Australia.
⦿ Group E: Japan, Spain.
⦿ Group F: Morocco, Croatia.
⦿ Group G: Brazil
⦿ Group H: Portugal
Confirmed R16 Fixtures So Far.
⦿ Netherlands vs USA
⦿ England vs Senegal
⦿ Argentina vs Australia
⦿ France vs Poland
⦿ Morocco vs Spain
⦿ Japan vs Croatia
One thought on “Updated: List of qualified teams for 2022 World Cup Round of 16 and confirmed fixtures”
