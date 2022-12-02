Khama Billiat doesn’t deserve new Kaizer Chiefs contract: Nengomasha

Former Warriors international and Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha believes Khama Billiat has not done enough to convince the Amakhosi bosses to give him a new contract.

Billiat’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season though the club has an option to extend it with another year.

The Zimbabwean forward is yet to reach his full potential since arriving at the Soweto Giants in 2018. He hasn’t scored this term, having made eleven appearances across all competitions.

This inconsistency has often attracted criticism on Billiat and Nengomasha, who spent a decade at Amakhosi, is among those not happy with the former Warriors international.

“If Khama wants a new contract, he should work for it. All players [who are in his situation] do the same thing. If you know your contract is ending and you want to stay at a club, you should show that on the field,” Nengomasha told Isolezwe, as cited by Goal.com.

“We all know what he could do at Sundowns. He is a local boy, I support him, but he has to show the Chiefs management that he deserves a new contract. Everything is in his hands.

“If the fans are not happy with his form, he should accept that and work hard. He has the talent, we all know that, but he needs to work hard. If he wants money, he should sweat for it. That’s how football is. You can’t ask for money [salary increment] but the work doesn’t show on the field,” the retired midfielder continued.

“The management will sit down and add up the numbers. This includes the number of goals he has scored and created. He still has two years left to play [as a professional footballer] but the numbers are against him.

“I don’t know how the Chiefs management feel about him. But personally, the team needs experienced players.”