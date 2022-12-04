2022 FIFA World Cup R16 Raheem Sterling out of England, Senegal clash

The English FA has announced that

Raheem Sterling will not be available for England’ FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Senegal tonight.

Sterling’s omission is due to a family matter that he’s attending to.

Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE — England (@England) December 4, 2022

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden.

Senegal XI: Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Mendy, Diatta, I. Ndiaye, I. Sarr, Dia.