2022 FIFA World Cup R16 Raheem Sterling out of England, Senegal clash


by Virjo Mufaro

The English FA has announced that
Raheem Sterling will not be available for England’ FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Senegal tonight.

Sterling’s omission is due to a family matter that he’s attending to.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden.

Senegal XI: Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Mendy, Diatta, I. Ndiaye, I. Sarr, Dia.

