Chadya’s finest hour 

The last three days have been perhaps the best in the life of Nelson Chadya.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old goalkeeper was named the Ngezi Platinum Stars Player of the Season at the Mhondoro-based side’s annual awards.

Chadya kept 19 sheets in the just-ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for the Takesure Chiragwi-coached side — the best number in the local top flight.

He took home a floating trophy and prize money of USD1000.

On Friday, the Chitungwiza-raised shot-stopper, who was voted among the country’s best eleven players by a hybrid panel consisting of football writers, club captains and coaches, won the Goalkeeper of the Year award at the Soccer Stars banquet held in Harare.

He shrugged off competition from FC Platinum’s Wallace Magalane to land the award.

On Saturday, Maoko, as Chadya is affectionately known, was at his wife Evernice’s graduation ceremony at Gweru Polytechnic —to complete a fairytale 72 hours for the former Young Warriors star, during which he had to swap his goalkeeping gloves for the suit and necktie.

He is still pinching himself to make sure all that isn’t just a dream.

“I never thought imagined I would win such big awards. When the season started we faced many challenges so I never thought this would happen,” Chadya told Soccer24.

“I also can’t believe I was able to get 19 clean sheets but what I can say is hard work surely pays.

Despite all the individual accolades he got, Chadya does not cast a blind eye to the fact that football is a collective sport and his teammates helped him accomplish everything.

“Throughout the season I worked hard and also, and my teammates played a complementary role. They supported me and this made it possible for me to achieve what I achieved,” he said.

Ngezi Platinum Stars enjoyed a great revival under Chiragwi when he replaced former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari in the Madamburo dugout and Chadya hails the former Shabanie Mine coach for the role he played.

“He (Chiragwi) is a good coach. He kept on encouraging us to work hard all the time and never lose hope,” said Chadya.

Naturally, considering the way they performed in the second of the just-ended campaign, many tip Madamburo to be among the league title contenders next season.

Chadya will be a huge piece of the puzzle in ambitious side’s quest to compete for the biggest club prize in the land and the goalkeeper vowed to work hard and hope for the best.

“Next season I will work hard like what I did this season and I hope and pray everything will work out,” he said.