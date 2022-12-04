Nakamba gets another chance to impress Unai Emery

Marvelous Nakamba will have another chance to impress recently appointed Aston Villa coach Unai Emery after the club set up two friendlies in the UAE this week.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has struggled for game time this season and is yet to feature in a competitive game.

He has often been sidelined from matchday squads and didn’t make Emery’s team in the last two league games.

With the FIFA World Cup in full swing in Qatar, Villa boss Unai Emery gave a chance to some of the fringe players in the squad to impress him in the friendly against Cardiff City last.

Nakamba was part of those that featured in the game, playing for over hour to mark his first appearance of the season.

The Warriors international will have another chance when Villa take on Brighton and Hove in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Dubai on 8 December.

The Villans will then face off against Chelsea three days later in Abu Dhabi, which will round-off Villa’s week-long training camp.