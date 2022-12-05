Bukhosi Sibanda leaves Highlanders

Bukhosi Sibanda will leave Highlanders when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Sibanda joined Bosso in 2018 after returning to the country following an unsuccessful spell in South Africa with NFD side Ubuntu Cape Town.

The Bantu Rovers product failed to reach his potential at Tshilamoya, with a hand injury sustained in his debut season greatly affecting his settling.

The midfielder is leaving the club after spending four years there.

A statement by Highlanders confirmed the news, saying: “The Club would like to announce that Bukhosi ‘Zakhu’ Sibanda will not be part of the squad next season following a mutual agreement against renewing his contract which expires at the end of the year.

“We thank him for his years of discipline, team spirit, hard work, and dedication. We wish him well in his next endeavors.”

Meanwhile, Highlanders have also announced the promotion of 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.

Nyathi is a versatile defense-minded player who plays as a center back and defensive midfielder.