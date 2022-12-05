SA PSL club preparing January bid for Dzvukamanja

SuperSport United are reportedly readying a bid for out of favour Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Dzvukamanja’s contract at Pirates is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Soccer Laduma, the Pretoria-based club is pushing to sign the player in the January transfer window after coach Gavin Hunt identified him as a potential target to bolster his squad.

The Zimbabwean striker is yet to reach the top mark since arriving at the club in 2020.

He has featured once this term and was kept on the sidelines in the initial stages of the season due to an injury.

The arrival of new coach Jose Riveiro hasn’t helped and earlier and report suggested that Pirates are ready to release him.

The next transfer window in the DStv Premiership will open in January.