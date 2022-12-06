Samuel Eto’o breaks silence on furious row with ‘Algerian’ fan

Samuel Eto’o has broken his silence after he was filmed kicking a man in the face in a furious row after the Brazil vs South Korea match on Monday.

The incident occurred outside Stadium 974 in Doha as the retired striker left the venue after watching the R16 clash.

Initially, Eto’o appeared to be happy, posing for photos with fans, but the situation became tense after a man, believed to be from Algeria, approached him.

The clip showed the pair exchanging words before Eto’o attacked the man.

Several onlookers had to step in to try and quell the disruption.

Eto’o, who is in Qatar in his role as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador, released a statement apologising and suggested he was insulted by the man.

The African football legend and Cameroon FA president’s statement reads: “On 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter.

“I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.

“I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29th March in Blida.

“I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence. During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject.

“I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport. All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected.

“I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.

“To Fennecs’ fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us.”

Cameroon, who failed to progress beyond the Group stage at the World Cup, qualified for the tournament on away goal rule after their playoff encounter against Algeria ended 2-2.