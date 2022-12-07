2022 World Cup Quarterfinals – Fixture Schedule, KO Times and TV Info

The 2022 World Cup will enter the quarterfinal stage on Thursday with two games lined up.

The first game will happen on Thursday between Brazil and Croatia. This will be followed by Netherlands vs Argentina match.

Quarterfinal action will wrap up on Friday with England vs France and Morocco vs Portugal.

Kick-off times have been set at 5 pm and 9 pm CAT.

Morocco are the only African team left in the tournament.

The Atlas Lions beat Spain 3-0 on penalties in the Round of 16 clash to become the forth ever African country to reach the FIFA World Cup quaterfinal round.

TV Info

ZBC TV (Zimbabwe)

State broadcaster ZBC TV will bring a live coverage of selected games. Other matches will be shown as delayed.

SABC (South Africa)

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will broadcast the games live.

SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously.

DStv SuperSport TV

(Entire Sub Saharan Africa)