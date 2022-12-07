Fans should not expect anything from Ghana, says ex-coach Otto Addo

Former Ghana coach Otto Addo says football followers in the West African country should not expect their national team to win anything soon once a new coach has been appointed.

Addo resigned as the Black Stars’ head coach after the team’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages.

Ghana suffered a 3-2 defeat in their opening match against Portugal before picking a 3-2 win over South Africa. The team then succumbed to a 2-0 loss versus Uruguay that ended their World Cup campaign.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, as cited by FootballGhana.com, Addo said the fans should not expect any silverware to allow the incoming coach to focus on football development.

The gaffer said: “When a new coach comes, I’ll expect that he is given the chance to develop and to allow the team to grow.

“Sometimes, it takes losses to grow and the best sportsmen have learned to turn their failures into success stories.

“I have difficulties in putting pressure on young players. Everyone knows that we have a good team that, hopefully, if we continue developing would get better. But we should not expect anything today because development is a process and takes time,” he added.