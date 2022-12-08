Herentals honour outstanding players

Following an impressive season which saw them prove to be one of the most fast-growing football organizations in Zimbabwe, Herentals College Football Club rewarded their outstanding players at their annual awards held at Motor Action Sports Club today.

The ambitious club has teams in the Women’s league, Division One, Division 2 as well as the Premier Soccer League.

All the aforementioned teams did well in their respective leagues in the just ended season —the Division 2 side finished second behind Prisons FC, their Division One side finished second behind Simba Bhora in the Northern Region Soccer League, the women’s team, Herentals Queens, won the Zimbabwe Women’s league, while the PSL team finished 8th and were runners up in the Chibuku Super Cup.

From the PSL team, striker Brighton Majarira was named the players’ Player of the Year while Godfrey Mukambi and William Kapumha were named the most hard working players.

The most consistent player of the year award was won by Prince Chama, while John Zhuwawo was the top goal scorer of the year.

Takudzwa Chikosi was named the most improved player while Luke Ruguchu got the Rookie of the Year award.

Takudzwa Chikosi won the goalkeeper of the year award while Tino Benza was named the overal player of the year, as well as the supporters player of the year.

Club president Innocent Benza, described the awards as important for the football club, as far as the future is concerned.

“The awards are very significant for Herentals Group of Colleges, and Herentals Football Club. These are the biggest awards and they have set the tone for the 2023 season,” Benza told the media.

“From the professional side, we are expecting better results from the teams next season. The Division 2 team finished second and we are expecting them to win it, the same goes for the Division One team. We are also expecting the Herentals Queens to retain their Women’s league title.

“As for our PSL team, we are giving them a challenge of a top 3 finish,” added Benza, who is also a player for the team.

Benza urged the SRC and ZIFA to find a common ground and end their impasse, which has kept Zimbabwe in isolation, for local teams to participate in CAF’s inter-club competitions.

“I’m still hopeful that Herentals Queens are going to play (in the CAF Women’s Champions League),” said Benza.

“There are just a few technicalities, I’m appealing to ZIFA, the SRC and everyone involved, to find common ground. People should be level headed so that Zimbabwe comes back to international soccer,” he added.