Kenyan government approves plans to host 2027 Afcon tournament

Kenya has announced intentions to co-host the 2027 Afcon tournament.

The announcement comes just days after FIFA lifted an international ban on the East African country.

The plans were approved by the Kenyan Cabinet on Tuesday and the bid will include other East African nations.

The cabinet also authorised the development of football in the country as a way of reviving the sport in the country.

A statement by the Kenyan government said: “As a stepping stone towards the target of Harambee Stars qualifying for the Fifa World Cup in the year2030, Cabinet approved the proposal to host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2027, alongside EAC partner states. Cabinet noted that the joint bid would deploy the power of sports in furthering regional integration.”

Kenya lost an opportunity to host the tournament in 1996 owing to lack of proper sporting infrastructure, and CAF passed the button to South Africa who went on to win their maiden AFCON gong.

In 2018, Kenya was also unable to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the same reason.