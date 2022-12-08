Luis Enrique steps down as Spain national team coach after World Cup elimination

The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) has announced the departure of national team coach Luis Enrique.

Enrique’s exit comes just two days after La Roja’s 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination at the hands of Morocco in the Round of 16.

The 2010 World Cup champions lost the game on penalties after failing to convert all of their kicks during the penalty shootouts.

A statement by the football association: “The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years.

“The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators. Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.

“The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football.

“Luis Enrique qualified for two Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, of the three he played as coach; and he reached the semifinals of Euro 2020 with his own stamp and through a defined style. He opted for young talent and has sown hope for the future of the Spanish team.

“The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home.”