Portugal FA issues statement on Ronaldo World Cup exit reports

The Portuguese Football Association has issued a statement following reports suggesting that national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the World Cup camp on Qatar.

The striker is said to have threatened to quit the squad after being dropped to the bench in the last 16 round 6-1 victory over Switzerland.

The reports also suggested that Ronaldo has fallen out with coach Fernando Santos following the first XI snub.

But a statement by the Portuguese FA has dismissed these claims.

“News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach,” the statement read.

“Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.

“Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated – if necessary – in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar.

“The national team – players, coaches and FPF structure – is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal’s best-ever participation in a World Cup.”